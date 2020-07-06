Edo AAC Executive Committee Not Dissolved, Says Party Chairman

Dr. Hafiz Lawal, Chairman of AAC in the state, said the dissolution of SEC cannot be done by one man.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 06, 2020

The Edo State chapter of the African Action Congress has said that the State Executive Committee of the party has not been dissolved.

Dr. Hafiz Lawal, Chairman of AAC in the state, said the dissolution of SEC cannot be done by one man.

He said, “First, the video clip posted by one Leonard Ezenwa is targeted at discrediting Edo State Chairman and Excos. Our meeting with an impostor Ogbodo Orland sent by him was like a message to concede defeat by recognizing us authentic Excos as instructed by INEC.

“In as much as Leonard claims that the judgment of a Federal High Court made him chairman, it is also very important to note that the party's NEC has rightly compelled him to stop parading himself as Chairman of AAC while also reaffirming Comrade Omoyele Sowore as authentic Chairman. 

“The appeal filed by Sowore and other lawsuits will rightly do justice to this whole charade in due course. 

"Secondly, let our members from every nook and cranny disregard the purported suspension and dissolution of Edo State Chairman and Excos. The dissolution of state Excos cannot be done by one man.

“The NEC is the strongest organ of any political party that has a say in suspension and dissolution of state Excos, its meeting requires 21 days, Leonard Ezenwa having been expelled by the AAC NEC is not recognised by the party and INEC, although colluding with him, have come to great realisation that Ezenwa’s fake convention holds no water because 99 per cent of NEC was not even present at his fake convention. 

“We are meeting with necessary stakeholders of the party and a decision will be reached to further quench Leonard Ezenwa's appetite for disrespect for rule of law and breach of our party's constitution. Our attention is focussed at getting the party back to INEC's book for the forthcoming gubernatorial elections and there shouldn't be distractions.”

