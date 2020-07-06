Election: Crisis Brews In Ondo SDP As Chairman Begs Police To Seal Off Party Secretariat

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 06, 2020

The Acting Chairman of the Ondo State chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mr Dele Thomas, has urged the Ondo State Commissioner of Police to immediately seal off the party secretariat in the state over the ongoing crisis within the party.

Thomas said the closure of the party secretariat would curb the escalation of the crisis in the party.

The State Working Committee of the SDP, which had been embroiled in a leadership tussle, had declared its dissolution by the Prof. Tunde Adeniran-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party as illegal. 

The SWC had suspended a former candidate of the party in the 2016 governorship election, Dr Olu Agunloye, over allegations of anti-party activities and gross misconduct.

Thomas said, "The constitution of the SDP in Article 13.ii and 13. iii stipulate the powers, responsibilities and limitations of the powers of the National Working Committee. 

"This section also makes it abundantly clear that the NWC of the SDP shall be responsible to the National Executive Committee.

"It is a glaring fact of law that the Adeniran-led NWC, whose tenure of office had elapsed in accordance with Article 19.1 of SDP constitution, does not possess the constitutional power to dissolve Ondo State Working Committee.”

Thomas advised any governorship candidate willing to contest on the SDP platform ahead of the October 10 governorship election to be very careful to avoid pre-election litigation in court.

Saharareporters, New York

