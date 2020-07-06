Ghana President Akufo-Addo Goes Into Isolation After Exposure To Person With Coronavirus

by Sahara Reporters Jul 06, 2020

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana has gone into a 14-day self-isolation after getting exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

“On the advice of doctors, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is taking a 14-day precautionary self-isolation measure in compliance with COVID-19 protocols,” Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, the Information Minister, said in a statement.

“The President has elected to do so after at least one person within his close circle tested positive for COVID-19 today.”

He added that President Akufo-Addo tested negative for Coronavirus.

“The President will during this precautionary self-isolation period, be working from the Presidential Villa in the Jubilee House.”

