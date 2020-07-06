Journalists Barred From Witnessing Magu’s Probe By DSS In Aso Rock Villa

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 06, 2020

Officials of the Department of State Service on Monday barred journalists from gaining access to the Conference Centre of the State House where the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes, Ibrahim Magu, was being questioned by an investigative panel.

Personnel of the DSS stationed within the premises of the Conference Centre asked journalists to leave the place immediately Magu was moved in after his arrest. 

SaharaReporters gathered that no lawyers were on the ground to defend the EFCC boss during the questioning by the panel established by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The DSS in a 2016 report revealed that Magu was living in a N40m mansion.


The DSS in a 2016 report revealed that Magu was living in a N40m mansion.

Saharareporters, New York

