Nigerian Government To Shut Third Mainland Bridge For Six Months

Popoola said consultations are currently ongoing for another phase of repair works to begin on the 11.8 km bridge.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 06, 2020

The Nigerian Government is set to shut the Third Mainland Bridge for six months starting from Friday, July 24.

Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukayode Popoola, disclosed this to journalists on Monday.

He said the repair works would start on the outward mainland section of the bridge. 

He said the repair works would start on the outward mainland section of the bridge.

The bridge has gone through a series of repair works and was last shut in August 2018 for a three-day investigative maintenance check.

There have also been reports of some worn-out expansion joints on the structure, raising concerns over the state of the bridge.

This development will force motorists in Lagos, who ply the bridge to begin making arrangements for alternative routes.

 

