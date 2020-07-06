Palace Official Suspended For Fighting Late Oniru’s Son

The Oniru of Iruland, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, says he has suspended the palace official, who was caught on camera fighting with Tijani Oniru, one of the sons of the immediate past Oniru, a report by PUNCH said.

Oba Lawal, however, said in a statement by his media office that reports have it that it was Tijani’s men that first attacked his palace officials before they retaliated.

The statement reads, “On Sunday, July 5, 2020, a rather regrettable incident occurred within the Oniru Estate neighbourhood (close to Millennium Estate gate) which culminated in an altercation between some officials of Oniru’s palace and a group led by Prince Tijani Oniru.

“A team of palace officials led by Prince Murisiku Ajasa were allegedly accosted by Prince Tijani Oniru and some other persons. The palace officials were on a routine inspection to supervise the work being done by an inventory and enumeration group.

“In the ensuing heated argument, it was alleged that Prince Tijani Oniru slapped the leader of the palace officials who was also alleged to have retaliated. Fortunately, the police quickly intervened to prevent further escalation.”

Oba Lawal said he had ordered an investigation into the incident and the conduct of the palace officials.

He said he would not tolerate or condone any acts of violence, lawlessness and recourse to self-help.

The statement added, “Notwithstanding the provocative affront to the authority of the Oniru and desecration tradition, the Oniru warned palace officials to remain emotionally stable in the discharge of their duties even in the face of provocation. In addition, he sees no reason or excuse for violence in Iruland.

“Consequently, kabiyesi has directed the palace administrator to immediately suspend the official involved in the incident pending full investigation. His majesty enjoins all parties to desist from all forms of violence and uphold peace, law and order.”

It was earlier reported how the crisis between the children of the late Oniru of Iruland, Oba Idowu Abiodun; and his successor, Oba Lawal, had degenerated into violent confrontations.

The violence, it was learnt, was over the control of some properties in highbrow Oniru under Eti Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State.