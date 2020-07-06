Step Aside Now, PDP Tells Magu

The Peoples Democratic Party has asked the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, to step aside and allow an unhindered probe into allegations of malfeasance levelled against him.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan, in Abuja, on Monday, the PDP said Magu’s invitation by a panel on allegations as serious as those in the public domain, should be of interest to all.

The statement read in part, “The Peoples Democratic Party has asked the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to show the genuineness of its war against corruption by allowing the unhindered investigation of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“The party said Nigerians are already aware that Magu has been pulled in for questioning, adding that the fact that he has to be accompanied by an attorney shows that the said ‘invitation’, is beyond the routine.”

The party held that the development around the EFCC acting Chairman as well as “the desperate attempt“ by the commission to cover his investigation, only raise more integrity questions regarding Magu’s activities in the EFCC.

Ologbodiyan said, “Only last month, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, released a memo in which he indicted Magu of alleged diversion of recovered funds and fraudulent sale of assets seized by the EFCC. See Also Breaking News EXCLUSIVE: Acting EFCC Chairman, Magu, Detained By Police In Abuja, To Be Returned To Aso Rock Villa For Further Interrogation

“Our party, Nigerians and indeed, the international community are keenly monitoring the development and expect the Buhari Presidency to muster the courage to carry out a comprehensive investigation and make its findings available to the public.

“Now that Magu has been pulled in for investigation, the Federal Government should preserve the integrity of the office of the chairman of the EFCC by ordering him to step aside while investigators take charge of every activity of the office to forestall the destruction of evidence as well as unnecessary interferences in the matter.“

The PDP said that with the allegations and investigation, Magu has lost the moral rectitude to continue to preside over the anti-corruption agency. He should step aside until he proves himself innocent.