We’ll Isolate Governor Nyesom Wike, Win Edo Governorship Election Before He Recovers, Says Kano Governor, Ganduje

Chairman of All Progressives Congress National Campaign Council for Edo State governorship election and governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has boasted that his committee will dismantle the Peoples Democratic Party rigging machine in the September 19, 2020 poll.

Speaking to newsmen at the APC Secretariat after the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee inaugurated his committee, Ganduje disclosed how the APC would place Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State in an ‘isolation centre’ and win the election before he recovers.

The PDP had named Wike the chairman of its campaign council for the elections.

He said the PDP had poached Governor Godwin Obaseki because they needed access to the state’s treasury in order to prosecute the election. Kano Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

He said, “The PDP decided to accommodate our former governor in Edo State not because they have anything in common, not because they share some feelings, but simply because he is managing the treasury of Edo State and they want him to use that treasury in order to win the election.

“We know the opposition is planning to rig the election, we know their tactics, we know their methodology and we shall dismantle all their tactics to ensure that we win this election

“We know PDP made Wike their chairman but I assure you, we will isolate Wike in an isolation centre and before he recovers, the election is over. The PDP decided to accommodate our former governor in Edo State not because they have anything in common, not because they share some feelings, but simply because he is managing the treasury of Edo State and they want him to use that treasury in order to win the election.

“But I assure you the people of Edo State are watching, they know that somebody who was assisted in 2016 to win an election, somebody who was given every cooperation to succeed in the governance of Edo State without doing much for the people, at the end of it, he has taken the treasury and now handed it over to PDP in order to win the election. The people of Edo State will not accept this treachery. The people of Edo State on the 19th September will come out en masse and vote APC.

“I am motivated, encouraged when I see the composition of the council comprising the who is who in the APC, Deputy Senate President, the former SGF, many former governors and my colleague governors. You can see that the campaign council is composed of both the young and the old. The young, who are veterans from political war college, who are used to door-to-door fight, who were, in fact, born in the field base of war and the smoke of guns do not deter such people who silently shoot and never miss their targets.”