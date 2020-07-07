Bandits Kill Army Captain, Abduct Wife, Mother In Kogi

SaharaReporters gathered that Abubakar, a captain attached to the 353 Artillery Regiment, Ojo, Lagos, was traveling from Lagos to the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, in company with his wife and mother to participate in this year’s junior officers course when bandits opened fire on them, killing the soldier instantly.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 07, 2020

Suspected bandits have killed a Nigeria Army officer, GSM Abubakar, along the notorious Okene-Lokoja Highway in Kogi State.

SaharaReporters gathered that Abubakar, a captain attached to the 353 Artillery Regiment, Ojo, Lagos, was traveling from Lagos to the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, in company with his wife and mother to participate in this year’s junior officers course when bandits opened fire on them, killing the soldier instantly.  FILE PHOTO: Gunmen

They later abducted his wife and mother.

The officer’s remains was on Tuesday moved to his hometown in Niger State for burial.

According to a source, the family of the deceased and few men in military uniform were at the mortuary unit of the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, Kogi, to collect the remains of Abubakar at about 1:45pm in a military ambulance.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Two Soldiers Shoot Vigilante Commander For Allegedly Wearing Military Cap In Adamawa State
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Boko Haram: The Abducted Girls--Americans Are Coming But It's A Nigerian Thing By Akintayo Samson
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Military Nigerian Army Fires Commander Of Battalion That Mutinied
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Military Ekiti Under Siege As Security Operatives Arrest APC Leaders; Invade Home Of Governor Fayemi's Campaign Director
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Breaking News Pro-Palestinian Protest Turns Bloody In Zaria, As Troops Kill 5 Shiite Muslims
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
#NigeriaDecides Foreign Intervention Presents Threat To National Sovereignty – Maj. Gen. Olukolade
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Panic At National Assembly As Over 50 Lawmakers Allegedly Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Between I And A Man Caught Pocketing Dollars Who Deserves To Be Isolated, Rivers Governor, Wike, Asks While Firing Back At Governor Ganduje
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Scandal United States President, Trump, Paid Someone To Take SAT For Him, Niece Writes In Book
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kwara Governor’s Chief Of Staff, Logun, Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Odekunle Didn’t Speak For PACAC On Magu, Says Itse Sagay
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion The Arrest, Grilling And Detention Of Ibrahim Magu: The Ephemerality Of Power By Mike Ozekhome (SAN)
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Confirms Link With Terror Groups In Niger State In New Video, Asks Unbelievers To Repent
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Magu A Victim Of Power Play With Malami, Others —PACAC
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Alleged Fraud: EFCC Witness, Sani Dauda, Denies Giving Shehu Sani $25,000 As Bribe
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion After Magu, Another Muslim Fulani Police Officer Should Head EFCC By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: How Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Hid COVID-19 Status For Two Weeks, Exposed Several Persons To Virus Before Making It Public
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Sacks Front-line Health Workers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad