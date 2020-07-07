Bandits Kill Army Captain, Abduct Wife, Mother In Kogi

Suspected bandits have killed a Nigeria Army officer, GSM Abubakar, along the notorious Okene-Lokoja Highway in Kogi State.

SaharaReporters gathered that Abubakar, a captain attached to the 353 Artillery Regiment, Ojo, Lagos, was traveling from Lagos to the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, in company with his wife and mother to participate in this year’s junior officers course when bandits opened fire on them, killing the soldier instantly. FILE PHOTO: Gunmen

They later abducted his wife and mother.

The officer’s remains was on Tuesday moved to his hometown in Niger State for burial.

According to a source, the family of the deceased and few men in military uniform were at the mortuary unit of the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, Kogi, to collect the remains of Abubakar at about 1:45pm in a military ambulance.