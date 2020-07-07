Boko Haram Confirms Link With Terror Groups In Niger State In New Video, Asks Unbelievers To Repent

The six minutes and five seconds video shows fully armed fighters speaking in Hausa, English and Kanuri.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 07, 2020

The Abubakar Shekau’s faction of Boko Haram, Jama’atu Ahlussunnah Lidda’awati Wal Jihad, has released a new video and confirmed its link with the armed groups in Niger State that also operate in the North-West.

According to HumAngle newspaper, the six minutes and five seconds video shows fully armed fighters speaking in Hausa, English and Kanuri.

“Special greetings from your jihadi brethren in the Lake Chad Basin. Greetings to our leader Abu Muhammad Ibn Muhammad Abubakar Asshakawy.  FILE PHOTO

“My second message is for all of the Mujahideen, especially those close to us. We send you Islamic greetings.

“My other message is for all the unbelievers in the world. Repent, you still have time. And if you don’t, wait and see what will happen to you very soon,” he said.

HumAngle further revealed that other speakers in English and Kanuri emphasised the same message in different languages.

“My message to Kuffar (unbelievers). O’Kuffar, you have time to repent to Allah before Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala punishes you with our hands,” the English speaker warned.

“Soon you will see what is happening in your marketplaces. Soon you’ll see what is happening in your offices.

“Soon you’ll see what is happening in your homes. Anywhere you are, soon you’ll see what is happening.”

Another terrorist promised to track down whoever the Nigerian Army sent for an undercover operation in their midst.

Saharareporters, New York

