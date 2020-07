Operatives of the Department of State Services and Nigeria Police Force are currently searching the house of Ibrahim Magu, suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The search is taking place at Magu's residence in Karu and Maitama in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, sources say. Ibrahim Magu

Magu was arrested on Monday over allegations of corruption and diversion of public funds.

He is currently undergoing investigation.

