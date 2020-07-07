BREAKING: Kwara Governor’s Chief Of Staff, Logun, Dies Of COVID-19

Alhaji Adisa Logun, Chief of Staff to the Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has died of COVID-19 complications.

SaharaReporters gathered that Logun died on Tuesday evening a few hours after the test of his COVID-19 result returned positive.

He is the first confirmed death from the Kwara treatment centre.

Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abdulrazaq, in a statement confirmed the death of Logun.

He said, “With total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah, we wish to announce the passing of the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Kwara State, Aminu Adisa Logun.

“Logun, an industrialist, a public intellectual, and an elder statesman, died Tuesday evening of complications from COVID-19. He died only a few hours after the test of his result returned positive.

“The entire government and the people of Kwara State have lost an outstanding public servant who diligently served the state at various times, including as Chief of Staff to the governor from June 7, 2019 until he returned to his Lord.

“The governor has declared a seven-day mourning in honour of the late Chief of Staff. The governor commiserates with the family of the late Chief of Staff and the entire Ilorin Emirate for this tragic development.

“We pray the Almighty Allah to grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus and give the family the fortitude to bear the huge loss. Details about his janazah will be made public by the family and the government in due course.”