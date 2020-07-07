Judge’s Absence Stalls Wadume's Trial

The Nigerian Government is prosecuting Wadume and his co-defendants over allegation of terrorism and kidnapping.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 07, 2020

The trial of Taraba State’s kidnap suspect, Hamisu Bala popularly known as Wadume, and his co-defendants, was stalled on Tuesday due to the absence of the presiding judge, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The Nigerian Government is prosecuting Wadume and his co-defendants over allegation of terrorism and kidnapping. 

The defendants are standing trial on a 13-count amended criminal charge bordering on terrorism, kidnapping and collection of N106m ransom among others.

Other defendants in the charge are Inspector Aliyu Dadje, Auwalu bala (aka Omo Razor); Uba Bala (aka Uba Delu); Bashir Waziri (aka Baba Runs); Zubairu Abdullahi (aka Basho) and Rayyanu Abdul.

 

See Also CRIME Nigeria’s Attorney General, Malami, Takes Over Prosecution Of Kidnapper, Wadume 0 Comments 1 Month Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Senate Receives President Buhari’s Request To Confirm 11 Judges For FCT High Court, Others
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights SIM Card Case: Nigerian Businessman Illegally Detained Requests N10m Compensation As DSS Appeals Ruling
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Why I Rejected Corruption Monitoring Committee Job-Justice Ayo Salami
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Court Remands Couple In Prison Custody For Brutalising 10-year-old Home Help With Hot Iron, Nails
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Education 631 Law Students Fail Call To Bar Final Exams
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal Kyari's Burial: Lawyer Asks Judge To Release Case File For Criminal Trial Of Presidency Officials
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Magu A Victim Of Power Play With Malami, Others —PACAC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Statement On Magu's 'Arrest' By Inibehe Effiong
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Between I And A Man Caught Pocketing Dollars Who Deserves To Be Isolated, Rivers Governor, Wike, Asks While Firing Back At Governor Ganduje
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion After Magu, Another Muslim Fulani Police Officer Should Head EFCC By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: How Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Hid COVID-19 Status For Two Weeks, Exposed Several Persons To Virus Before Making It Public
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
United States of America COVID-19: Students Face Deportation As United States Releases New Directives On Visas
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Alleged Fraud: EFCC Witness, Sani Dauda, Denies Giving Shehu Sani $25,000 As Bribe
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Odekunle Didn’t Speak For PACAC On Magu, Says Itse Sagay
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Arrest Of Magu Confirms Nigeria Stinks, Says Anglican Bishop, Adeoye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Sacks Front-line Health Workers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu, Moved To Aso Rock Villa After Arrest To Face Investigative Panel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad