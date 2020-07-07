Judge’s Absence Stalls Wadume's Trial

The trial of Taraba State’s kidnap suspect, Hamisu Bala popularly known as Wadume, and his co-defendants, was stalled on Tuesday due to the absence of the presiding judge, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The Nigerian Government is prosecuting Wadume and his co-defendants over allegation of terrorism and kidnapping.

The defendants are standing trial on a 13-count amended criminal charge bordering on terrorism, kidnapping and collection of N106m ransom among others.

Other defendants in the charge are Inspector Aliyu Dadje, Auwalu bala (aka Omo Razor); Uba Bala (aka Uba Delu); Bashir Waziri (aka Baba Runs); Zubairu Abdullahi (aka Basho) and Rayyanu Abdul.

