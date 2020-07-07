Lagos Sacks Front-line Health Workers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The affected workers were part of the first set of volunteers at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, and those drafted to the Onikan Isolation Centre include medical doctors, nurses and pharmacists.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 07, 2020

Amidst the rising cases of Coronavirus across the country, the Lagos State Government has disengaged over 30 frontline health workers in the state.

According to the Lagos Chairman of Medical Guild, Dr Oluwajimi Sodipo, the affected workers were part of the first set of volunteers at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, and those drafted to the Onikan Isolation Centre include medical doctors, nurses and pharmacists.

He said, “Although I can’t give a specific number of workers affected, the majority of them were Medical Guild members. 

“The state government just suddenly informed them and claimed they wanted to rotate health workers in the isolation centres. Our challenge had been that there had been no agreement with them in the first place when they started, even those that had been asked to leave, they were still being owed remuneration for the previous months they have been working.

“Some of the affected workers complained that they had at one point or the other became positive with COVID-19 and there was no clarification on the insurance that they were supposed to benefit from the state government. All these things should have been clearly stated in an agreement before they resumed at the isolation centre.”

