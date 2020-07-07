Magu A Victim Of Power Play With Malami, Others —PACAC

A member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof Femi Odekunle, has reacted to the alleged arrest of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission boss, Mr Ibrahim Magu.

SaharaReporters had on Monday reported how Magu was whisked away by a combined team of Department of State Services and Force Criminal Investigation Department and then taken before a panel at the Presidential Villa for questioning.

This happened a few days after Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation, accused the anti-graft czar of gross infractions.

Malami had accused Magu of insubordination and re-looting of recovered funds.

In a statement issued on Monday, Odekunle described the invitation by the DSS as a power play by blocs on the corridor of power.

He cited the failure of the National Assembly to confirm the appointment of the EFCC boss based on a purported security report by the secret service as one plots by the power bloc.

He said, “This is a preliminary reaction of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption to the alleged ‘arrest’ of Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman the Economic Financial Crimes Commission.

“The real information reaching us is that he was only invited to appear before a panel set up not long ago concerning some alleged memo by Malami, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, regarding some alleged malfeasance by Magu, along with nominations for his replacement.

“The alleged originating Malami memo, up to the current “arrest“ seems an outcome of power-play by power blocs in the corridors of power in which Malami appears to be an arrow-head or major agent of a power bloc that is not really interested in or in support of Buhari’s anti-corruption fight.

“One can recall the earlier non-confirmation experience of Magu by the 8th Assembly, orchestrated by a power bloc and supported by the DSS ‘Security’ reports. One can also note the non-resubmission of Magu for confirmation since May, 2019 despite the apparent willingness of the 9th Assembly to consider it this time around.

“Again, we cannot forget Malami’s demand of certain high profile case files from Magu which the latter has been resisting. It may not be contestable that Malami has been exploiting his alleged loyalty and closeness to the President for his personal/power bloc agenda. For, to the best of PACAC’s knowledge and observations, Malami has not manifested any genuine commitment to the anti-corruption fight.

"PACAC advised the President to wake up to the ongoing shenanigans of power players that are working from the inside against his anti-corruption fight.”