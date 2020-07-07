Odekunle Didn’t Speak For PACAC On Magu, Says Itse Sagay

Odekunle said Malami’s earlier memo calling for Magu’s removal and the EFCC’s boss’ invitation to appear before a probe panel over allegations of abuse of office “seem an outcome of power-play by power blocs in the corridors of power in which Malami appears to be an arrow-head or major agent”.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 07, 2020

The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption has not issued an official statement on Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, its Chairman, Prof Itse Sagay (SAN), said on Tuesday.

Magu was on Monday arrested by a combined team of Department of State Services and the police over allegations of his involvement in corrupt activities.

Prof Femi Odekunle, a member of PACAC, on Monday accused Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), of lacking commitment to the anti-graft war.  Itse Sagay

Odekunle said Malami’s earlier memo calling for Magu’s removal and the EFCC’s boss’ invitation to appear before a probe panel over allegations of abuse of office “seem an outcome of power-play by power blocs in the corridors of power in which Malami appears to be an arrow-head or major agent”.

But Sagay in a statement by PACAC Communications Officer, Aghogho Agbahor, said Odekunle spoke for himself.

 

See Also Corruption Magu A Victim Of Power Play With Malami, Others —PACAC 0 Comments 7 Hours Ago

 

He said, “The attention of the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption has been drawn to a statement circulating in the media space credited to one of its members, Prof Femi Odekunle.

“The press release is the personal opinion of the member under whose name it was released and not that of the committee.

“If the committee consistent with its mandate has any view on the matter, it will be channelled to the President and not to the media.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Magu A Victim Of Power Play With Malami, Others —PACAC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Between I And A Man Caught Pocketing Dollars Who Deserves To Be Isolated, Rivers Governor, Wike, Asks While Firing Back At Governor Ganduje
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: How Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Hid COVID-19 Status For Two Weeks, Exposed Several Persons To Virus Before Making It Public
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Alleged Fraud: EFCC Witness, Sani Dauda, Denies Giving Shehu Sani $25,000 As Bribe
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Arrest Of Magu Confirms Nigeria Stinks, Says Anglican Bishop, Adeoye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Magu A Victim Of Power Play With Malami, Others —PACAC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Statement On Magu's 'Arrest' By Inibehe Effiong
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Between I And A Man Caught Pocketing Dollars Who Deserves To Be Isolated, Rivers Governor, Wike, Asks While Firing Back At Governor Ganduje
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion After Magu, Another Muslim Fulani Police Officer Should Head EFCC By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: How Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Hid COVID-19 Status For Two Weeks, Exposed Several Persons To Virus Before Making It Public
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
United States of America COVID-19: Students Face Deportation As United States Releases New Directives On Visas
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Alleged Fraud: EFCC Witness, Sani Dauda, Denies Giving Shehu Sani $25,000 As Bribe
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Arrest Of Magu Confirms Nigeria Stinks, Says Anglican Bishop, Adeoye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Sacks Front-line Health Workers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu, Moved To Aso Rock Villa After Arrest To Face Investigative Panel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Mele Kyari And NNPC: One Year After By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad