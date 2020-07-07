Odekunle Didn’t Speak For PACAC On Magu, Says Itse Sagay

The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption has not issued an official statement on Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, its Chairman, Prof Itse Sagay (SAN), said on Tuesday.

Magu was on Monday arrested by a combined team of Department of State Services and the police over allegations of his involvement in corrupt activities.

Prof Femi Odekunle, a member of PACAC, on Monday accused Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), of lacking commitment to the anti-graft war. Itse Sagay

Odekunle said Malami’s earlier memo calling for Magu’s removal and the EFCC’s boss’ invitation to appear before a probe panel over allegations of abuse of office “seem an outcome of power-play by power blocs in the corridors of power in which Malami appears to be an arrow-head or major agent”.

But Sagay in a statement by PACAC Communications Officer, Aghogho Agbahor, said Odekunle spoke for himself.

See Also Corruption Magu A Victim Of Power Play With Malami, Others —PACAC

He said, “The attention of the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption has been drawn to a statement circulating in the media space credited to one of its members, Prof Femi Odekunle.

“The press release is the personal opinion of the member under whose name it was released and not that of the committee.

“If the committee consistent with its mandate has any view on the matter, it will be channelled to the President and not to the media.”