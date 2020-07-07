Police Dismiss Four Officers For Murder Of Mechanic In Rivers State

The death of Ikwunado had last year sparked outrage on social media, which brought about the launch of #JusticeForChima and #Ikokwu4 on Twitter.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 07, 2020

Four police officers linked to the killing of Chima Ikwunado and torture of four other auto mechanics at the Ikokwu area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, in December 2019 have been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force.

The death of Ikwunado had last year sparked outrage on social media, which brought about the launch of #JusticeForChima and #Ikokwu4 on Twitter.

This was confirmed in a statement by the spokesperson for the state’s police command, Nnamdi Omoni.

The dismissed officers arrested the late Ikwunado and his colleagues on December 19, 2019 and allegedly tortured them for three weeks after labelling them cultists and armed robbers.  Ikwunado

The late Chima, who could not bear the pain inflicted on him by the police in detention, died on December 29, 2019, after which his counterparts were charged to court and remanded in custody in January 2020 but were released days later following the directive of the state’s Department of Public Prosecutions.

Omoni said the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, had ordered the dismissal of the erring officers from the Force.

He said, “The officers from the Eagle Crack Squad who allegedly tortured late Chima Ikwunador to death in December 2019 and unlawfully inflicted various degrees of injuries on Ifeanyi Onyekwere, Ogbonna Victor, Ifeanyi Osuji and Osaze Friday have been dismissed by the Rivers State Police Command and will be charged to court tomorrow for conspiracy and murder, among other charges.

“The officers who had gone through the processes of orderly room trial were today de-kitted and dismissed from the Force, hence their arraignment.

“Recall that the Commissioner of Police, Joseph G. Mukan, in his maiden press briefing on assumption of duty in the state promised to address all cases of infractions and unprofessional conduct of the officers and men of the command and to offer quality policing services to the state.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME How FBI Nailed Nigerian Internet Fraudster, Hushpuppi, Why He May Spend Maximum Sentence In United States Federal Prison
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Police Police Service Commission Dismisses 10 Officers, Demotes 8 Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Indonesian Immigration Officials Allegedly Torture, Kill Nigerians Over Expired Visas
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Currently Searching Suspended EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu's House
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Presidency Suspends Acting EFCC Chairman, Magu
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigerian Student Put In Chokehold By UK Police Wins £4,000 In Damages, Says He Struggled To Breathe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Panic At National Assembly As Over 50 Lawmakers Allegedly Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Between I And A Man Caught Pocketing Dollars Who Deserves To Be Isolated, Rivers Governor, Wike, Asks While Firing Back At Governor Ganduje
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Scandal United States President, Trump, Paid Someone To Take SAT For Him, Niece Writes In Book
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion The Arrest, Grilling And Detention Of Ibrahim Magu: The Ephemerality Of Power By Mike Ozekhome (SAN)
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bandits Kill Army Captain, Abduct Wife, Mother In Kogi
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Confirms Link With Terror Groups In Niger State In New Video, Asks Unbelievers To Repent
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kwara Governor’s Chief Of Staff, Logun, Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Alleged Fraud: EFCC Witness, Sani Dauda, Denies Giving Shehu Sani $25,000 As Bribe
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Sacks Front-line Health Workers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Magu A Victim Of Power Play With Malami, Others —PACAC
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News 774,000 Jobs: Labour Minister, Ngige, Apologises To National Assembly Members
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Odekunle Didn’t Speak For PACAC On Magu, Says Itse Sagay
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad