Seven Health Workers, Two-year-old Child Test Positive For Coronavirus In Ondo Hospital

At least seven health workers and a two-year-old child at the General Hospital, Ikare Akoko, Ondo State, have tested positive for COVID-19.

SaharaReporters learnt that the affected health workers include three doctors, a nurse, lab scientist and two ward attendants.

A reliable source at the hospital told SaharaReporters that one of the doctors did an operation on a patient a day before knowing his status.

“One of the doctors who tested positive for COVID-19 did an operation on a patient yesterday. Nothing is done to our isolation centre here, the government is owing health workers,” the source said.

Meanwhile, medical doctors at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Akure, have stopped attending to patients admitted at the facility.

They say government’s failure to conclude negotiations on the erstwhile suspended Minimum Wage and Consequential Adjustments already enjoyed by the Non-Medical Staff since January, inadequate supply of personal protective equipment and the need to improve the welfare of members as well as approval of life insurance for frontline doctors are some of the things that must be addressed before they return to work.