Seven Health Workers, Two-year-old Child Test Positive For Coronavirus In Ondo Hospital

A reliable source at the hospital told SaharaReporters that one of the doctors did an operation on a patient a day before knowing his status.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 07, 2020

At least seven health workers and a two-year-old child at the General Hospital, Ikare Akoko, Ondo State, have tested positive for COVID-19.

SaharaReporters learnt that the affected health workers include three doctors, a nurse, lab scientist and two ward attendants.

A reliable source at the hospital told SaharaReporters that one of the doctors did an operation on a patient a day before knowing his status. 

“One of the doctors who tested positive for COVID-19 did an operation on a patient yesterday. Nothing is done to our isolation centre here, the government is owing health workers,” the source said.

Meanwhile, medical doctors at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Akure, have stopped attending to patients admitted at the facility.

They say government’s failure to conclude negotiations on the erstwhile suspended Minimum Wage and Consequential Adjustments already enjoyed by the Non-Medical Staff since January, inadequate supply of personal protective equipment and the need to improve the welfare of members as well as approval of life insurance for frontline doctors are some of the things that must be addressed before they return to work.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive REVEALED: How Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Hid COVID-19 Status For Two Weeks, Exposed Several Persons To Virus Before Making It Public
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Sacks Front-line Health Workers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Panic At National Assembly As Over 50 Lawmakers Allegedly Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Brazil’s President, Bolsonaro, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Delta State Information Commissioner, Aniagwu, 21 Others Discharged
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Health Commissioner Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Magu A Victim Of Power Play With Malami, Others —PACAC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Statement On Magu's 'Arrest' By Inibehe Effiong
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Between I And A Man Caught Pocketing Dollars Who Deserves To Be Isolated, Rivers Governor, Wike, Asks While Firing Back At Governor Ganduje
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion After Magu, Another Muslim Fulani Police Officer Should Head EFCC By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: How Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Hid COVID-19 Status For Two Weeks, Exposed Several Persons To Virus Before Making It Public
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
United States of America COVID-19: Students Face Deportation As United States Releases New Directives On Visas
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Alleged Fraud: EFCC Witness, Sani Dauda, Denies Giving Shehu Sani $25,000 As Bribe
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Odekunle Didn’t Speak For PACAC On Magu, Says Itse Sagay
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Arrest Of Magu Confirms Nigeria Stinks, Says Anglican Bishop, Adeoye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Sacks Front-line Health Workers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu, Moved To Aso Rock Villa After Arrest To Face Investigative Panel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad