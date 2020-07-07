Sexual Harassment Bill Not Targeted At Educators, Says Senate President, Lawmakers

Lawan in a statement said the move was necessitated by the prevalence of abuse in Nigeria’s tertiary institution.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 07, 2020

Ahmed Lawan, Nigeria’s Senate President, has said the passage of the Sexual Harassment Bill by the Senate was targeted at protecting students and not victimising educators in the county.

Lawan in a statement said the move was necessitated by the prevalence of abuse in Nigeria’s tertiary institution.

The bill sponsored by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, follows the consideration of the report of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

Lawan said, “This is a very important and landmark legislation that this Ninth Senate has passed. We have to protect our daughters from predators.  Senate President Ahmad Lawan

“In the process, we could see clearly that we wanted fair means of determining what offence somebody is accused of, so it is balanced legislation.

“We want our tertiary institutions to be a very safe environment for everyone, and this is legislation that will ensure that wish.”

Chairman of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, in his presentation said, “The piece of legislation attracted unprecedented support from not only Distinguished Senators as demonstrated by the 106 Senators that Co-sponsored the bill but an overwhelming number of Nigerians who see the bill as a necessary legislative intervention that will bring sanity and good order to the educator-student relationship in our tertiary institutions. 

“The bill is not targeted at a particular community – the educators and that it does not interfere with the autonomy of the universities – rather, it is intended to reposition and strengthen our tertiary educational institutions to maintain the core values of etiquette and excellence.”

He added that with the passage of the bill, the piece of legislation will bridge the huge gap and give legal backing to any internal rule by educational institutions to check the incidences of sexual harassment. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME UNIBEN Undergraduate Raped, Killed While Reading Inside Church, Friends, Others Demand Justice
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Corruption Journalist Threatened Over Reporting Of Rape At Boys’ School In Kano
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Technician Arraigned For Raping Client’s 9-Year-Old Daughter
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Rapist Of 16-Year-Old Orphan Not Our Ordained Pastor, He's Now Suspended, Says MFM Church
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Christianity JUST IN: Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Cancel Church Special Programme Over Rape Scandal
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Christianity COZA Rape Scandal: Inspector General Of Police Trying To Scuttle Investigation Of Pastor Fatoyinbo, Coalition Of Lawyers Allege
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Panic At National Assembly As Over 50 Lawmakers Allegedly Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Between I And A Man Caught Pocketing Dollars Who Deserves To Be Isolated, Rivers Governor, Wike, Asks While Firing Back At Governor Ganduje
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Scandal United States President, Trump, Paid Someone To Take SAT For Him, Niece Writes In Book
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion The Arrest, Grilling And Detention Of Ibrahim Magu: The Ephemerality Of Power By Mike Ozekhome (SAN)
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bandits Kill Army Captain, Abduct Wife, Mother In Kogi
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Confirms Link With Terror Groups In Niger State In New Video, Asks Unbelievers To Repent
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kwara Governor’s Chief Of Staff, Logun, Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Alleged Fraud: EFCC Witness, Sani Dauda, Denies Giving Shehu Sani $25,000 As Bribe
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Sacks Front-line Health Workers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Magu A Victim Of Power Play With Malami, Others —PACAC
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News 774,000 Jobs: Labour Minister, Ngige, Apologises To National Assembly Members
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Odekunle Didn’t Speak For PACAC On Magu, Says Itse Sagay
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad