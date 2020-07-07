Shiites Raise Alarm Over El-Zakzaky's Health Amid Fears Of Stroke, Blindness

The group said the recent health review of the cleric revealed that the blood lead level concentration in his body was far greater than what was expected in a human being.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 07, 2020

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria popularly known as Shiites have raised a fresh alarm over the deteriorating health of their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, insisting that he may be on the verge of coming down with a cardiac arrest, stroke and loss of sight.

The sect disclosed this in a statement by the Secretary of Academic Forum of the movement, Abdullahi Musa, on Monday in Abuja.

IMN revealed that their leader risks losing his sight completely unless urgent steps were taken to safeguard his worsening health situation.  El-Zakzaky, leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria

The statement reads, "A week after the medical review, the Buhari regime ignored these recommendations and transferred the ailing sheikh and his wife to the unhealthy prison in Kaduna where doctors lack proper access and even facilities to handle their cases.

“The sheikh has been suffering from a number of issues: obstructed blood flow to the heart, which poses a serious risk of a heart attack; nerve root compression; severe visual impairment in his remaining right eye and progressive resident glaucoma, progressive macular atrophy and other issues that can inevitably lead to permanent blindness. There is extremely high concentration of cadmium in his blood among other things."

The sect also said his wife, Zeenat, was also suffering from severe arthritis in her knee joints, which her doctors had said can only be treated with knee replacement surgery since at least two years ago.

The statement added, "She also has loose fragments of bullet pieces in her abdominal area which cause a large number of episodes of periodic life-threatening complications with her organs, the wheelchair bound mother of nine is also hypertensive."

The group therefore warned President Buhari and the Nigerian Government not to allow anything bad to happen to their leader.

