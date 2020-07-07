Students Block East-West Road To Protest Non-payment Of Scholarship Allowance

Students and beneficiaries of the Federal Government Presidential Amnesty Programme have protested the non-payment of their scholarship allowance for over 30 months.

The angry students had been complaining that the Nigerian Government had refused to pay their In- training allowances.

They blocked the Kaiama area of the East-West Road of Bayelsa axis for over five hours chanting different solidarity songs on Monday.

The demonstrators, who were armed with placards, also caused heavy gridlock on the major highway road and paralysed activities.

Speaking on behalf of the protesting amnesty students, Zuobai Gabriel, said students, who enrolled in the programme at the end of the tenure of Paul Boro as Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs and Amnesty program had not been paid.

Gabriel expressed annoyance at how the government had been handling the Amnesty Programme, noting that many of them had abandoned their studies because of lack of f unds.

"We are undergoing a series of academic difficulties owing to the non-payment of our In-Training Allowances and we are on the verge of withdrawing from institutions of learning."

They also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to reposition the Presidential Amnesty Programme and passed a vote of no confidence on the leadership of the office.