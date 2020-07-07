United States President, Trump, Paid Someone To Take SAT For Him, Niece Writes In Book

As the book would tell it, Trump, who grew up in New York City, paid someone to take the standardised test for him and got a score that helped him gain admittance to the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania as an undergraduate.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 07, 2020

President Donald Trump of the United States had someone else take the SAT for him when he was in high school, his niece, Mary Trump, wrote in her forthcoming book, according to Washington Examiner.

As the book would tell it, Trump, who grew up in New York City, paid someone to take the standardised test for him and got a score that helped him gain admittance to the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania as an undergraduate.

The claim from Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, which is due to be released next week, was published by the New York Times on Tuesday. 

In addition, Mary Trump, a licensed clinical psychologist, wrote that the President displays all nine clinical signs for being a narcissist.

“The fact is,” she writes, “Donald’s pathologies are so complex and his behaviours so often inexplicable that coming up with an accurate and comprehensive diagnosis would require a full battery of psychological and neurophysical tests that he’ll never sit for.”

The book, published by Simon and Schuster, is set to go on sale Tuesday, but a legal fight is being waged by the president's brother, Robert Trump, who argues that the book violates a confidentiality agreement that Mary Trump signed nearly 20 years ago. A temporary restraining order against Simon and Schuster has been lifted, but one remains in place on Mary Trump, barring her from commenting publicly on the matter ahead of a July 10 hearing.

The book also reveals that Mary Trump was the source of confidential documents disclosed in a New York Times investigation into the family's "legally dubious" tax schemes in the 1990s.

Last week, the publisher announced that it had already printed 75,000 copies of the book and shipped thousands of them.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Magu A Victim Of Power Play With Malami, Others —PACAC
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
United States of America COVID-19: Students Face Deportation As United States Releases New Directives On Visas
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu, Moved To Aso Rock Villa After Arrest To Face Investigative Panel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Currently Searching Suspended EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu's House
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Receives Petition To Prosecute Katsina Governor, Masari, Over N52bn Security Votes Misappropriation
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Panic At National Assembly As Over 50 Lawmakers Allegedly Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Between I And A Man Caught Pocketing Dollars Who Deserves To Be Isolated, Rivers Governor, Wike, Asks While Firing Back At Governor Ganduje
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kwara Governor’s Chief Of Staff, Logun, Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Odekunle Didn’t Speak For PACAC On Magu, Says Itse Sagay
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bandits Kill Army Captain, Abduct Wife, Mother In Kogi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion The Arrest, Grilling And Detention Of Ibrahim Magu: The Ephemerality Of Power By Mike Ozekhome (SAN)
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Confirms Link With Terror Groups In Niger State In New Video, Asks Unbelievers To Repent
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Magu A Victim Of Power Play With Malami, Others —PACAC
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Alleged Fraud: EFCC Witness, Sani Dauda, Denies Giving Shehu Sani $25,000 As Bribe
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion After Magu, Another Muslim Fulani Police Officer Should Head EFCC By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: How Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Hid COVID-19 Status For Two Weeks, Exposed Several Persons To Virus Before Making It Public
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Sacks Front-line Health Workers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad