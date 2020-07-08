All Schools In Kenya To Remain Shut Until January 2021

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 08, 2020

The Government of Kenya has said all schools will remain closed until January 2021 due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the country. 

Final year exams, usually written in October and November, have also been cancelled. 

George Magoha, Kenya's Education Minister, said students would repeat a year as schools had closed in mid-March, three months after the school calendar had begun, the BBC reports.  Daily Active

"The 2020 school calendar year will be considered lost due to COVID-19 restrictions," he said.

The decision would apply to public and private schools.

Kenya has more than 8,000 confirmed cases of Coronavirus with at least 164 deaths.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday announced a phased reopening of the country, including the lifting of travel restrictions in the main cities of Nairobi and Mombasa.

