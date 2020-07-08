Army Kills 17 Boko Haram Terrorists, Loses Two Soldiers During Clash In Borno Town

About 17 Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province fighters were killed and several others wounded when troops of Operation Lafiya Dole overran the terrorists’ ambush along Damboa-Maiduguri Road in Borno State on Tuesday.

According to a statement on Wednesday by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, two soldiers were killed while four others were wounded in the incident.

Enenche however, said the wounded soldiers had been evacuated to a military medical facility.

He said, “In continuation of their sustained onslaught against remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West African Province criminals and their collaborators, the gallant troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE under the subsidiary operation, Operation KANTANA JIMLAN have again displayed their combat superiority against the terrorists as part of their heightened offensive operations across the Theatre.

“Relatedly, on Tuesday 7 July, 2020, the troops of 25 Task Force Brigade deployed at Damboa in conjunction with elements of Sector 2 Special Forces while on clearance operations along Damboa -Maiduguri Road, made contact with a Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals’ ambush team along their axis of advance. Instinctively, the valiant troops flanked and engaged the criminals with overwhelming volume of fire power forcing them to withdraw in disarray.

“In the aftermath of the encounter, 17 Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals were neutralized as several others were believed to have narrowly escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds while a cache of arms and ammunition were equally captured by the gallant troops. Regrettably, two valiant soldiers paid the supreme price while 4 others were wounded in action. However, the wounded in action soldiers have been evacuated to a military medical facility and currently responding positively to treatment.

“Meanwhile the Theatre Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE has been directed to immediately deploy a Special Forces Battalion to reinforce and dominate Damboa – Bulabulin – Maiduguri axis to completely deny the terrorists any chance of escape during the final assault against the criminals.

“Members of the general public particularly residents of the area are also requested to remain calm, law abiding and continue with their routine activities as all necessary measures have been put in by the Theatre Command to ensure all routes are safe for commuting without fear of attack by the criminals.”

Meanwhile, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole had been directed to immediately deploy a Special Forces Battalion to reinforce and dominate the Damboa-Bulabulin-Maiduguri axis to completely deny the terrorists any chance of escape during the final assault against them.