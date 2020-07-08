Army Kills 17 Boko Haram Terrorists, Loses Two Soldiers During Clash In Borno Town

According to a statement on Wednesday by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, two soldiers were killed while four others were wounded in the incident.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 08, 2020

About 17 Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province fighters were killed and several others wounded when troops of Operation Lafiya Dole overran the terrorists’ ambush along Damboa-Maiduguri Road in Borno State on Tuesday.

According to a statement on Wednesday by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, two soldiers were killed while four others were wounded in the incident.

Enenche however, said the wounded soldiers had been evacuated to a military medical facility.

He said, “In continuation of their sustained onslaught against remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West African Province criminals and their collaborators, the gallant troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE under the subsidiary operation, Operation KANTANA JIMLAN have again displayed their combat superiority against the terrorists as part of their heightened offensive operations across the Theatre. 

“Relatedly, on Tuesday 7 July, 2020, the troops of 25 Task Force Brigade deployed at Damboa in conjunction with elements of Sector 2 Special Forces while on clearance operations along Damboa -Maiduguri Road, made contact with a Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals’ ambush team along their axis of advance. Instinctively, the valiant troops flanked and engaged the criminals with overwhelming volume of fire power forcing them to withdraw in disarray.

“In the aftermath of the encounter, 17 Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals were neutralized as several others were believed to have narrowly escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds while a cache of arms and ammunition were equally captured by the gallant troops. Regrettably, two valiant soldiers paid the supreme price while 4 others were wounded in action. However, the wounded in action soldiers have been evacuated to a military medical facility and currently responding positively to treatment.

“Meanwhile the Theatre Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE has been directed to immediately deploy a Special Forces Battalion to reinforce and dominate Damboa – Bulabulin – Maiduguri axis to completely deny the terrorists any chance of escape during the final assault against the criminals.

“Members of the general public particularly residents of the area are also requested to remain calm, law abiding and continue with their routine activities as all necessary measures have been put in by the Theatre Command to ensure all routes are safe for commuting without fear of attack by the criminals.”

Meanwhile, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole had been directed to immediately deploy a Special Forces Battalion to reinforce and dominate the Damboa-Bulabulin-Maiduguri axis to completely deny the terrorists any chance of escape during the final assault against them.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Twenty Eight Soldiers Killed In Boko Haram Ambush
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Improvised Explosive Device Kills Soldier, Injures Others During Boko Haram Ambush In Borno
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Family Of Policeman Killed By Soldiers Sue Nigeria’s Attorney-General Over Non-prosecution Of Suspects
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military Two Detained Nigerian Air Force Personnel In Benue Cry Out For Help, Allege Plot To Murder Them Over Cooperative Society Activities
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Confirms Link With Terror Groups In Niger State In New Video, Asks Unbelievers To Repent
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Bandits Kill Army Captain, Abduct Wife, Mother In Kogi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Panic At National Assembly As Over 50 Lawmakers Allegedly Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Between I And A Man Caught Pocketing Dollars Who Deserves To Be Isolated, Rivers Governor, Wike, Asks While Firing Back At Governor Ganduje
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Mohammed Umar To Oversee EFCC Operations As Magu Remains Suspended
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Reverses Schools Resumption, Stops WASSCE
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion The Arrest, Grilling And Detention Of Ibrahim Magu: The Ephemerality Of Power By Mike Ozekhome (SAN)
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Man Risks Being Killed By Pakistani Gang Over Failure Of Brother To Pay Debt
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Suspended EFCC Chairman, Magu, Spends Second Night In Detention
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Plot To Impeach Me Dead On Arrival, Ondo Deputy Governor Says
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Scandal United States President, Trump, Paid Someone To Take SAT For Him, Niece Writes In Book
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Twenty Eight Soldiers Killed In Boko Haram Ambush
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive How 14 Ondo Lawmakers Got 10 Million Naira Each To Impeach Deputy Governor
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Ribadu, Waziri And Magu: EFCC’s History Of Chairpersons With Unceremonious Exits
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad