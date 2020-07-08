Ghana Reopens 600 Shops Belonging To Nigerians

President of the National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS), Dr Ken Ukaoha, disclosed this during a solidarity visit to the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Tuesday in Abuja.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 08, 2020

Over 600 shops belonging to Nigerian traders in Ghana had been reopened by the Ghanaian government.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that in November 2019, Ghana Union of Traders Association closed down foreign-run shops said to be violating a Ghanaian law barring non-nationals from operating in the domestic retail space. 

Ukaoha said the visit was to commend the NiDCOM chairman for her unrelenting efforts in resolving the lockdown of Nigerian shops in Ghana for over six months.

Ukaoha said the ECOWAS Protocol of Free Movement of Persons, Goods and Services should not be observed in breach but rather in the spirit of brotherhood and diplomatic reciprocity.

Responding, Dabiri-Erewa thanked the NANTS President for appreciating Nigeria’s role in the reopening of Nigerian shops in Ghana. 

Dabiri-Erewa urged Nigerian traders in Ghana to always obey the laws of their host country and conduct themselves in a dignified and respectful manner.

Saharareporters, New York

