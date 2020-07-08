Group Asks National Assembly To Suspend Annual Recess Over Electoral Reform Bill

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 08, 2020

A non-governmental organisation, Center for Advancement of Civil Liberties and Development, has called on the Nigerian Senate to halt its plan to go on annual recess until the passage of the Electoral Reform Bill.

The group said though the decision may not be convenient for the lawmakers but it would cast the name of the members of the Ninth Assembly in gold.  

The group disclosed this in a statement jointly signed by Co-conveners, Ariyo-Dare Atoye and Adebayo Raphael on Wednesday in Abuja. 

The group said, "We are, therefore, compelled by the reasons above to, in the best interest of Nigeria’s democracy and her overall well-being, earnestly entreat the Nigerian Senate to halt its plans to go on its annual recess this year until the Electoral Reform Bill is passed. 

"We further acknowledge that this would likely cause inconveniences to distinguished lawmakers, but as has been evident in this trying time, the Nigerian people need the effervescent direction of its leadership strata at all levels. 

"In this case, Electoral Reform will guide the country to her destined path of credible elections and electoral justice, just as it will cast the name of the members of the Ninth Hallowed Chamber in gold.” 

The statement added that the passage of this bill would lift the burden on the judiciary, which has been calling for electoral reforms and amendments to some laws governing elections. 

The group said it was convinced that the passage of the proposed bill can be achieved this year if the Senate was willing to dedicate more time and zeal to the process. 

Saharareporters, New York

