Gunmen Kill Traditional Ruler In Kebbi State

Gunmen have killed the District Head of Bajida, Alhaji Musa Muhammad Bahago, under Fakai Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Speaking with journalists, Umar Muhammad, the late district head’s elder brother, said the incident occurred on Tuesday at about 6:00pm.

Abubakar said the late Bahago was returning to his village from Zuru when the gunmen ambushed him.

He said his late brother died at the age of 56 and left four wives and many children behind.

The spokesperson for the Kebbi State Police Command, DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, confirmed the incident.

He said the late Bahago was hacked to death on his way back to his domain in Bajida from Zuru.

According to the police, the deceased was driving himself in his car when he was blocked and his killers inflicted several machete cuts on him, which led to his death.

“He was brought down from his vehicle and killed, we are making efforts to arrest the perpetrators of this act,” the police spokesperson said.