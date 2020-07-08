Gunmen Kill Traditional Ruler In Kebbi State

Speaking with journalists, Umar Muhammad, the late district head’s elder brother, said the incident occurred on Tuesday at about 6:00pm.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 08, 2020

Gunmen have killed the District Head of Bajida, Alhaji Musa Muhammad Bahago, under Fakai Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Speaking with journalists, Umar Muhammad, the late district head’s elder brother, said the incident occurred on Tuesday at about 6:00pm.

Abubakar said the late Bahago was returning to his village from Zuru when the gunmen ambushed him. 

He said his late brother died at the age of 56 and left four wives and many children behind.

The spokesperson for the Kebbi State Police Command, DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, confirmed the incident.

He said the late Bahago was hacked to death on his way back to his domain in Bajida from Zuru.

According to the police, the deceased was driving himself in his car when he was blocked and his killers inflicted several machete cuts on him, which led to his death.

“He was brought down from his vehicle and killed, we are making efforts to arrest the perpetrators of this act,” the police spokesperson said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Family Of Policeman Killed By Soldiers Sue Nigeria’s Attorney-General Over Non-prosecution Of Suspects
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Fulani Herdsmen Kill Farmer In Southern Kaduna, Hide Body In Cave
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Nasarawa APC Chairman For Raping Two Girls
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
CRIME How FBI Nailed Nigerian Internet Fraudster, Hushpuppi, Why He May Spend Maximum Sentence In United States Federal Prison
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
CRIME Police Dismiss Four Officers For Murder Of Mechanic In Rivers State
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME We Seized N16bn Cash, 13 Luxury Cars, 47 Smartphones From Hushpuppi And Gangs —Dubai Police
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Panic At National Assembly As Over 50 Lawmakers Allegedly Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Between I And A Man Caught Pocketing Dollars Who Deserves To Be Isolated, Rivers Governor, Wike, Asks While Firing Back At Governor Ganduje
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Mohammed Umar To Oversee EFCC Operations As Magu Remains Suspended
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Reverses Schools Resumption, Stops WASSCE
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion The Arrest, Grilling And Detention Of Ibrahim Magu: The Ephemerality Of Power By Mike Ozekhome (SAN)
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Man Risks Being Killed By Pakistani Gang Over Failure Of Brother To Pay Debt
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Suspended EFCC Chairman, Magu, Spends Second Night In Detention
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Plot To Impeach Me Dead On Arrival, Ondo Deputy Governor Says
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Scandal United States President, Trump, Paid Someone To Take SAT For Him, Niece Writes In Book
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Twenty Eight Soldiers Killed In Boko Haram Ambush
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive How 14 Ondo Lawmakers Got 10 Million Naira Each To Impeach Deputy Governor
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Ribadu, Waziri And Magu: EFCC’s History Of Chairpersons With Unceremonious Exits
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad