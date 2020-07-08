Mohammed Umar To Oversee EFCC Operations As Magu Remains Suspended

Recall that Magu was on Monday arrested by a combined team of Department of State Services personnel and policemen, who stormed the EFCC office at Wuse II in three trucks to arrest and move him to the Presidential Villa in the Asokoro area of the Federal Capital Territory where he has faced questions for three straight days by a panel led by a former Court of Appeal judge, Ayo Salami.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 08, 2020

Director of operations at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mohammed Umar, will oversee the operations of the anti-graft agency as Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, remains suspended, SaharaReporters has gathered.

Recall that Magu was on Monday arrested by a combined team of Department of State Services personnel and policemen, who stormed the EFCC office at Wuse II in three trucks to arrest and move him to the Presidential Villa in the Asokoro area of the Federal Capital Territory where he has faced questions for three straight days by a panel led by a former Court of Appeal judge, Ayo Salami. 

Magu was arrested after it was alleged that he had four houses and was moving money outside the country through third parties.

The DSS in a 2016 report revealed that he was living in a N40m mansion paid for by a corrupt individual.

The Presidency is yet to issue an official confirmation on who replaces Magu either in acting or substantive capacity.

 

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Presidency Suspends Acting EFCC Chairman, Magu 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Panic At National Assembly As Over 50 Lawmakers Allegedly Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Between I And A Man Caught Pocketing Dollars Who Deserves To Be Isolated, Rivers Governor, Wike, Asks While Firing Back At Governor Ganduje
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Suspended EFCC Chairman, Magu, Spends Second Night In Detention
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Plot To Impeach Me Dead On Arrival, Ondo Deputy Governor Says
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Exclusive How 14 Ondo Lawmakers Got 10 Million Naira Each To Impeach Deputy Governor
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Ribadu, Waziri And Magu: EFCC’s History Of Chairpersons With Unceremonious Exits
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Panic At National Assembly As Over 50 Lawmakers Allegedly Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Between I And A Man Caught Pocketing Dollars Who Deserves To Be Isolated, Rivers Governor, Wike, Asks While Firing Back At Governor Ganduje
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Reverses Schools Resumption, Stops WASSCE
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion The Arrest, Grilling And Detention Of Ibrahim Magu: The Ephemerality Of Power By Mike Ozekhome (SAN)
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Man Risks Being Killed By Pakistani Gang Over Failure Of Brother To Pay Debt
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Suspended EFCC Chairman, Magu, Spends Second Night In Detention
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Plot To Impeach Me Dead On Arrival, Ondo Deputy Governor Says
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Scandal United States President, Trump, Paid Someone To Take SAT For Him, Niece Writes In Book
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Twenty Eight Soldiers Killed In Boko Haram Ambush
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive How 14 Ondo Lawmakers Got 10 Million Naira Each To Impeach Deputy Governor
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Ribadu, Waziri And Magu: EFCC’s History Of Chairpersons With Unceremonious Exits
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Assembly Suspends Deputy Speaker, Two Others
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad