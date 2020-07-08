Mohammed Umar To Oversee EFCC Operations As Magu Remains Suspended

Director of operations at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mohammed Umar, will oversee the operations of the anti-graft agency as Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, remains suspended, SaharaReporters has gathered.

Recall that Magu was on Monday arrested by a combined team of Department of State Services personnel and policemen, who stormed the EFCC office at Wuse II in three trucks to arrest and move him to the Presidential Villa in the Asokoro area of the Federal Capital Territory where he has faced questions for three straight days by a panel led by a former Court of Appeal judge, Ayo Salami.

Magu was arrested after it was alleged that he had four houses and was moving money outside the country through third parties.

The DSS in a 2016 report revealed that he was living in a N40m mansion paid for by a corrupt individual.

The Presidency is yet to issue an official confirmation on who replaces Magu either in acting or substantive capacity.

