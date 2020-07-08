Nigeria Evacuates 162 Citizens Stranded In India

“The third batch of 162 evacuees have departed New Delhi, India by Air Peace.”

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 08, 2020

Nigerians stranded in India numbering 162 have been evacuated back to the country.

Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs, made the announcement in a tweet on Wednesday. 

He said, “The third batch of 162 evacuees have departed New Delhi, India by Air Peace. 

“The combined flight to Abuja and Lagos will first land at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to disembark 48 passengers before proceeding to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos with the remaining 114.

“All evacuees will then proceed on the mandatory 14 days self-isolation.”
 

