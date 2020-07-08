Nigerian Man Risks Being Killed By Pakistani Gang Over Failure Of Brother To Pay Debt

Time seems to be running out for a Nigerian man, who was seen in a viral video being tortured by a Pakistani gang as he may be killed on July 10, 2020 if his "brother" fails to pay them the money he owes.

SaharaReporters gathered that the Nigerian mission in Islamabad, Pakistan, that has been asked to investigate the matter was currently on lockdown.

A source at the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, who spoke with SaharaReporters on the matter on Wednesday, said that the Nigerian mission in the country had stopped operation because of COVID-19 lockdown.

According to reports, the man's brother named Andrew used him as collateral for a business with the notorious gang but did not show up to settle his debt, leaving the Pakistanis to torture the person he left behind as collateral.

In the video, the man was seen begging his uncle to sell everything they had to pay a man called Nuruz otherwise he would be killed on July 10.

Members of the gang were seen beating and threatening him with guns as they fired a warning shot close to his head.

Sins of the Brother: âThey will kill me on the 10th of Julyâ - Nigerian Man who has just 3 more days to live!!! And is being Held Captive As Collateral Begs his brother who Ripped off a deadly Pakistani Gang to please pay them back their Money after pic.twitter.com/2YZLKCi4g6 — Gossip Mill Nigeria (@GossipMillNaija) July 6, 2020

It was gathered on Wednesday that the victim’s life could be terminated any moment from now except something drastic happens.