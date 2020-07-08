Nigerian Man Risks Being Killed By Pakistani Gang Over Failure Of Brother To Pay Debt

A source at the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, who spoke with SaharaReporters on the matter on Wednesday, said that the Nigerian mission in the country had stopped operation because of COVID-19 lockdown.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 08, 2020

Time seems to be running out for a Nigerian man, who was seen in a viral video being tortured by a Pakistani gang as he may be killed on July 10, 2020 if his "brother" fails to pay them the money he owes.

SaharaReporters gathered that the Nigerian mission in Islamabad, Pakistan, that has been asked to investigate the matter was currently on lockdown.

According to reports, the man's brother named Andrew used him as collateral for a business with the notorious gang but did not show up to settle his debt, leaving the Pakistanis to torture the person he left behind as collateral.

In the video, the man was seen begging his uncle to sell everything they had to pay a man called Nuruz otherwise he would be killed on July 10. 

Members of the gang were seen beating and threatening him with guns as they fired a warning shot close to his head. 

It was gathered on Wednesday that the victim’s life could be terminated any moment from now except something drastic happens.

Saharareporters, New York

