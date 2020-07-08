President Buhari Replaces Two Non-career Ambassadors-designate

The President sought to replace the earlier nomination of Mr Oboro Effiong Akpabio and Brigadier General Bwala Yusuf Bukar from Akwa-Ibom and Borno states respectively.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 08, 2020

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari for the replacement and confirmation of two non-career ambassadors-designate. 

The request was contained in a letter read during the plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan. 

The President sought to replace the earlier nomination of Mr Oboro Effiong Akpabio and Brigadier General Bwala Yusuf Bukar from Akwa-Ibom and Borno states respectively.

The letter reads, “In accordance to Section 171(1)(2)(c) and subsection (4) of the 1999 constitution as amended, I have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Mr. John J. Usanga and Air Commodore Peter Anda Bakiya Gana (rtd) from Akwa-Ibom and Niger respectively, as non-career ambassadors-designate.

“The Senate is kindly requested to recall my earlier submission of Mr Oboro Effiong Akpabio and Brigadier General Bwala Yusuf Bukar from Akwa-Ibom and Borno respectively, vide letter dated 17th June 2020, I substitute Mr. Oboro Effiong Akpabio with Mr. John J. Usanga (Akwa-Ibom State). I replace Brigadier General Bwala Yusuf Bukar (Borno State) with Air Commodore Peter Anda Bakiya Gana (Niger State).”

But coming under Order 43 of the Senate Standing Rules, the lawmaker representing FCT in the upper chamber, Senator Philip Aduda, protested the exclusion of a non-career ambassador from the FCT. 

According to him, the only FCT indigene presently serving as a non-career ambassador in Sierra Leone, Hafiz Obada, was not re-appointed. 

“For the ambassadorial nomination for the non-career, nothing has been said about the one for FCT. It has been silent and we have an Ambassador who is already sitting in Sierra Leone, his name is Ambassador Hafiz Obada. We don’t know what becomes of his fate because other states have been told to remain in their stations or they have been re-appointed.  See Also Sahara Reporters President Buhari Ignores Career Diplomats, Appoints Inexperienced Cronies To Head Nigeria's Foreign Missions 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

“My issue is that is it at this time FCT will now lose an Ambassador. It is worrisome to me and the people of the FCT. Sitting here, names have been called for all other states except FCT and we have one.

“Now that particular non-career Ambassadorial slot for the FCT is being taken away from us and is being killed, otherwise we are also entitled to have, and that is what I have consistently said since this list came out. 

“So, Mr. President, I hope something can be done to this to help the people of the FCT. We don’t get Ministerial nomination, we don’t get so many of these things, but the small ones that we have is about to be taken away which should not be so,” Aduda said.  

Lawan in his remark described the lawmaker’s complaint as valid, saying it is constitutional for an indigene of the FCT to be appointed as a non-career ambassador by the President. 

“I sympathize with the FCT but I know there were 12 non-career ambassadors who were retained. I don’t know if you have an FCT indigene among those 12, probably you should check that to see if you would see any FCT indigene, but your complaint is very valid. 

“What I’m going to advise is maybe we need to take more political action, so that it doesn’t always come like it is an after-thought. The FCT is to be treated like a state, that’s what the Constitution states, so you deserve one like any other state deserves,” Lawan said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Panic At National Assembly As Over 50 Lawmakers Allegedly Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Between I And A Man Caught Pocketing Dollars Who Deserves To Be Isolated, Rivers Governor, Wike, Asks While Firing Back At Governor Ganduje
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Mohammed Umar To Oversee EFCC Operations As Magu Remains Suspended
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Suspended EFCC Chairman, Magu, Spends Second Night In Detention
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Plot To Impeach Me Dead On Arrival, Ondo Deputy Governor Says
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Exclusive How 14 Ondo Lawmakers Got 10 Million Naira Each To Impeach Deputy Governor
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Panic At National Assembly As Over 50 Lawmakers Allegedly Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Between I And A Man Caught Pocketing Dollars Who Deserves To Be Isolated, Rivers Governor, Wike, Asks While Firing Back At Governor Ganduje
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Mohammed Umar To Oversee EFCC Operations As Magu Remains Suspended
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Reverses Schools Resumption, Stops WASSCE
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion The Arrest, Grilling And Detention Of Ibrahim Magu: The Ephemerality Of Power By Mike Ozekhome (SAN)
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Man Risks Being Killed By Pakistani Gang Over Failure Of Brother To Pay Debt
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Suspended EFCC Chairman, Magu, Spends Second Night In Detention
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Plot To Impeach Me Dead On Arrival, Ondo Deputy Governor Says
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Scandal United States President, Trump, Paid Someone To Take SAT For Him, Niece Writes In Book
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Twenty Eight Soldiers Killed In Boko Haram Ambush
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive How 14 Ondo Lawmakers Got 10 Million Naira Each To Impeach Deputy Governor
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Ribadu, Waziri And Magu: EFCC’s History Of Chairpersons With Unceremonious Exits
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad