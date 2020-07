A policeman in Orlu, Imo State, on Thursday opened fire on a commercial motorcycle rider over his refusal to part with a N50 bribe, killing him on the spot.

SaharaReporters gathered that the yet-to-be identified rider was asked by the policeman to pay N50 for failing to wear a face mask.

Angry residents of the area embarked on a protest against the killing immediately it occurred.

The angry residents blocked some major roads, disrupting vehicular and human movement in and out of the town.