COVID-19: Delta Government House Press Unit Shut Down After Over 43 Staff Test Positive For Coronavirus

Delta State Government House Press Unit has been shut down as two media aides to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and 43 other staff tested positive for Coronavirus.

SaharaReporters gathered that Okowa's aides, Nelson Egware, Senior Special Assistant on Media, Fidelis Egugbo, Special Assistant on Media, and Kingsley Obiajuru, Public Relations Officer, Government House Press Unit, and 43 staff on Wednesday tested positive for the virus after their samples were collected and forwarded to Irrua Specialist Hospital in Edo State for screening.

Governor Okowa, who tested positive with his wife and daughter to the virus, had ordered a total screening of all workers in Government House including the Press Unit, insisting that those, who refused to go for test should consider themselves sacked.

Confirming the story of the governor's aides, who tested positive for the virus on Thursday, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Olisa Ifeajika, said the two media aides and the Public Relations Officer were screened four days ago, adding that they tested positive for the virus and have been taken to the isolation centre in Asaba for treatment.

He said, “It’s unfortunate that two media aides, Nelson and Fidelis Egugbo have tested positive for COVID-19 and they will immediately commence treatment at the isolation centre. When the governor ordered that all the workers in Government House Press Unit should carry out test for them to know their status, we complied immediately.

"We have shut down the Press Unit and we are working online until everyone is treated for the virus, especially for those who tested positive."