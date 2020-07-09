Gunmen Kill Naval Officer, Female Colleague In Kogi State

Gunmen on Thursday killed a navy officer and a woman in camouflage along the Lokoja-Okene Expressway in Kogi State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident occurred at about 6:00pm.

This comes a few days after suspected bandits killed a Nigerian Army officer, GSM Abubakar, along the same highway.

Abubakar, a captain attached to the 353 Artillery Regiment, Ojo, Lagos, was travelling from Lagos to the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, in company with his wife and mother to participate in this year’s junior officers course when bandits opened fire on them, killing the soldier instantly.