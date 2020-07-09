Lagos NCP Demands Reversal Of Fuel Pump Price

The Nigerian Government last week announced the increase in the pump price of petrol from N123.5 to N143.5.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 09, 2020

The Lagos State chapter of National Conscience Party has demanded the immediate reversal of the hike in pump price of petrol.

In a statement jointly signed by Fatai Ibu-Owo, Chairman, and Sonaike Sakiru, Publicity and Publication Director, NCP described the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration as an insensitive, tyrannical and draconian government.

The party said, “Nigerian Government is taking this pandemic as an opportunity to embezzle and  enrich themselves. 

“An increase in fuel price at this critical period where palliative measures should be put in place to cushion the effect of this pandemic till the end could be best described as ill-timed, insensitive, tyrannical and draconian decision on the part of the government.

“Economically, when the pump price was N120, we all know how much transport fare was let alone when suddenly increased to N145 per litre.

“The harsh economy is bitting harder on the masses as insecurity and kidnapping are prevalent in the land, sickness and diseases as a result of malnutrition, Boko Haram and herdsmen still continue to maim innocent Nigerians as if that is not enough. Now comes the sudden increase in fuel price. What an insensitive, tyrannical and draconian government.

“At this COVID-19 pandemic, companies are laying-off their workforces on a daily basis, price of goods and services are nothing to write home about, poor health services rendered to the Nigerian masses. All these are too much to bear as Nigerians are being.depressed daily due to the adaptability of this period.

"We, NCP Lagos State, hereby unequivocally denounce the spike in fuel price and call on the Nigerian Government to reverse their decision earlier taken on fuel price increase as we shall continue to solidarise with the masses at this critical time."

