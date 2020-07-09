Seven Persons Arrested For Multiple Bank Robberies In Ondo, Ekiti, Others

Police operatives attached to the Special Tactical Squad have arrested a seven-man criminal gang that attacked and robbed three comm​ercial banks in Ondo and Ekiti between 2019 and 2020, killing innocent citizens including six policemen and carting away several millions of naira.

Investigation reveals that the armed robbers -- Tunbosun Ojo, Ismaila Ojo, Victor Oyeyemi, Dele Ariyo, Shola Oladimeji, Olubodun Folayemi and Adeniyi John – carried out the robbery of a commercial bank in Ile-oluji, Ondo State on February 7, 2020 where four policemen were killed.

Similarly, they were also involved in the robbery of a microfinance bank in Idanre, Ondo State in December 2019 and a commercial bank at Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State where two policemen lost their lives.

Efforts are being intensified to arrest other members of the gang still at large and to recover other sophisticated weapons used in the operations, Force spokesperson, Frank Mba,.said in a statement.

In a similar vein, 23 other suspects were also arrested by the police operatives for their involvement in various crimes including armed robbery, kidnapping, illegal possession of prohibited firearms, car snatching at gun point, amongst other offences.

The following were recovered from the suspects: one AK49 rifle, one AK47 rifle, two pump action guns, five locally made guns, 19 locally made short guns, 125 cartridges, 145 AK47 ammunition, locally fabricated explosives and a Toyota Corolla vehicle with Reg. No. LSR 490 GC.

The suspects will be charged to court on conclusion of investigations.