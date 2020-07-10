Another Septuagenarian Caught Raping Nine-year-old Girl In Niger State

A septuagenarian, identified as Mallam Mohammad, was caught raping a nine-year-old girl in Chanchaga area of Minna, Niger State.

Mohammad, who migrated to Chanchaga from Zamfara State, always threatened to kill the victim if she told anyone.

The mother of the victim, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said Mohammad had been raping her daughter since February but was caught in the act on Thursday.

“I was sick, my daughter was also sick, and while I was packing her dirty clothes to wash on Thursday, I noticed some stains on it; then I called her to ask how they got there.

“She initially lied but when I pressured, she confessed that ‘Mallam’ had been raping her since February before COVID-19 started.

“When I asked why she did not tell me, she said Mallam said he would kill her and me if she ever tells anybody.

“I told some people; we planned and told her to go to his house while we followed her far behind. When she got to Mallam’s house, he entered and was forcing herself on the girl when we barged into his room and caught him red-handed,” the mother of the victim told SaharaReporters.

The mother said Mohammed pleaded not to raise the alarm and promised to leave the town but she declined.

“We did not listen to his plea and we took him to Chanchaga police division where he is being detained.

“We want other people to learn, stop this act and make our community safe for our girls,” she added.

Recall that SaharaReporters had on Monday reported how a 70-year-old man, Mohammed Sani Umar (Tela), raped an eight-year-old girl in Chanchaga.

Umar raped the girl twice before giving her N80 not to tell anybody about the incident.

He was arraigned before a magistrate court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to the act.

The magistrate adjourned the case until July 23 and ordered the suspect to be remanded at the Minna new prison.

See Also CRIME 70-year-old Rapes Eight-year-old Girl In Niger, Gives Her N80 To Stay Silent