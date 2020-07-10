BREAKING: Ondo Civil Servants Threaten To Embark On Strike Over State Government’s Refusal To Pay Accumulated Salary Arrears

In the letter obtained by SaharaReporters, the workers said they would abandon work starting from next week Wednesday if the state government failed to address their demands.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 10, 2020

Civil servants in Ondo State have threatened to embark on a strike action over the refusal of the state government to pay some of their emoluments.

The government workers made the threat in a letter written to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in Akure, the state capital.

The letter was signed by the union's Chairman, Olubunmi Fabunmi, and Secretary, Olomiye Kehinde. 

The workers under the Joint Public Service Negotiations Council are demanding that the state government pay their outstanding December 2016 and 2017 salary arrears.

They are also asking the government to pay their 2018 and 2019 leave bonuses including their salary deductions from February to June 2020.

