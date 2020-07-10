COVID-19: 270 Nigerians Evacuated From Egypt Expected Back Home

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has evacuated 270 stranded Nigerians in Egypt due to Coronavirus travel restrictions.

NIDCOM disclosed this in a statement on its Twitter handle on Friday.

According to the tweet, the evacuees would arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 6:00pm via Egypt Air.

NIDCOM also revealed that the flight departed with two other nationals.

“Evacuation update: 270 stranded Nigerians departed Cairo, Egypt, via @eayptair for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, with two other nationals.

“The flight is expected to arrive around 6:00pm local time today. All evacuees tested negative for ‪#COVID-19.‪@NigeriaGov.”



