COVID-19: 270 Nigerians Evacuated From Egypt Expected Back Home

The evacuees would arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 6:00pm via Egypt Air.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 10, 2020

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has evacuated 270 stranded Nigerians in Egypt due to Coronavirus travel restrictions.

NIDCOM disclosed this in a statement on its Twitter handle on Friday.

According to the tweet, the evacuees would arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 6:00pm via Egypt Air. 

NIDCOM also revealed that the flight departed with two other nationals.

“Evacuation update: 270 stranded Nigerians departed Cairo, Egypt, via @eayptair for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, with two other nationals.

“The flight is expected to arrive around 6:00pm local time today. All evacuees tested negative for ‪#COVID-19.‪@NigeriaGov.”


 

