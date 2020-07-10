Maritime Expert Urges Adoption Of Alternative Movement Of Goods For Port Decongestion

Olugbade said the challenges of congestion and traffic caused by bad access roads would drastically reduce if credible alternative to road transportation like barge was encouraged by shipping lines and agents.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 10, 2020

Executive Director, SIFAX Off Dock, Captain Ibraheem Olugbade, has urged all stakeholders in the maritime sector to adopt the option of barge transportation for the movement of consignments from the Lagos ports.

Olugbade said the challenges of congestion and traffic caused by bad access roads would drastically reduce if credible alternative to road transportation like barge was encouraged by shipping lines and agents.

He urged the Nigerian Shippers Council and other relevant agencies to execute the policy of establishing inland container depots in various parts of the country with more vigour as this will provide a very important leeway for the decongestion of Nigerian ports. 

He said, “Shipping lines and agents should be encouraged to key into the use of barges for transfer in view of the poor state of the port access road. Aggressive transfer of cargoes through barges to the various off docks in Lagos will help decongest the port in a great way and help the port reach its maximum potentials.

“The idea of floating inland container depots or off docks in various parts of the country is a very good initiative by the government. Although it is yet to yield its desired result, there is a need to pursue its implementation with more commitment by all stakeholders. Off docks are still very much relevant in Nigeria’s maritime business model. They will always help to decongest the ports and bring about efficiency in port operations.”

Olugbade further noted that SIFAX Group’s belief in off dock as a good port-decongestion strategy was responsible for the company’s investment in its current off dock facilities and acquisition of new ones in various locations across Lagos.

On the indiscriminate siting of off docks in Lagos, he urged relevant government agencies to strictly enforce the policies that guide such facilities in Lagos in order to avoid environmental hazards.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Chief Judge Rejects Assembly's Request To Set Up Probe Panel Against Deputy Governor
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Lawmaker, Tunde Braimoh, Is Dead
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Lebanese Ambassador To Nigeria Walks Out On House Of Reps Members During Meeting
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Retired Navy Admiral's Daughter, Driver Killed By Kidnappers In Kogi
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Italy Bans Entry From 13 Countries Over Coronavirus Outbreak
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Approves Magu’s Suspension, Names Umar As EFCC Acting Chairman
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Bola Tinubu, Ibrahim Magu, The Cabal And 2023 By Rèmí Oyèyemí
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Chief Judge Rejects Assembly's Request To Set Up Probe Panel Against Deputy Governor
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Lawmaker, Tunde Braimoh, Is Dead
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Lebanese Ambassador To Nigeria Walks Out On House Of Reps Members During Meeting
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Retired Navy Admiral's Daughter, Driver Killed By Kidnappers In Kogi
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Italy Bans Entry From 13 Countries Over Coronavirus Outbreak
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Approves Magu’s Suspension, Names Umar As EFCC Acting Chairman
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Tunde Braimoh To Be Buried Friday Afternoon In Lagos
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency We Killed 40 Nigerian Soldiers, Snatched Five Military Vehicles, Weapons, Says ISIS
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Magu’s Lawyer Writes IGP To Release Him On Bail
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Lawsuit Baseless, Frivolous, China Replies Nigerians Seeking $200bn Compensation
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics I Didn’t Collect N4bn From Magu – Osinbajo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad