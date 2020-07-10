Nigerian Man With New Ghana Voter ID Nabbed At Aflao Border

The Command, stationed in Ketu South in the Volta Region, nabbed the suspect on Monday, July 6 when he attempted to illegally enter Ghana through the main Aflao border, Ghanaweb reports

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 10, 2020

The Aflao Sector Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has arrested one Emmanuel Phillip, suspected to be a Nigerian by nationality, with the new Ghana voter ID card.

The Command, stationed in Ketu South in the Volta Region, nabbed the suspect on Monday, July 6 when he attempted to illegally enter Ghana through the main Aflao border, Ghanaweb reports

A statement issued by Assistant Inspector Felix Klu-Adjei on Thursday said a search conducted on him found the new voter ID card. 

Upon interrogation by the Aflao Sector Commander of GIS, Chief Superintendent Frederick Baah Duodu, the suspect said he lived with one Jerry Azametsi, a native of Aflao, and his wife, Abigail Togbor.

He confessed that the two had persuaded him to register and they even stood in as guarantors for him.  Emmanuel Phillip

After an invitation to assist in investigations, Mr Azametsi confessed that he aided his Nigerian friend who lives in Togo but visits regularly to register for the new voter ID card. He admitted that he only asked him to take advantage of the registration exercise and get the card.

The Aflao Sector Command of the GIS has since handed over the prime suspect and the two guarantors to the Aflao District Police for further investigation and subsequent prosecution.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption UAE-Based Ameri Group Denies Increasing Bill For Ghana Government
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Ghana $84m Of Ghana Oil Money Missing
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Ghana Ghana To Start Paying Gas Supply Debts
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Ghana Seeks To Extradite Nigerian Kidnap Suspect
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Ghana JUST IN: Ghana's Coronavirus Cases Hit 68
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Retailers Protest In Ghana Over Unfair Treatment
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Bola Tinubu, Ibrahim Magu, The Cabal And 2023 By Rèmí Oyèyemí
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Lebanese Ambassador To Nigeria Walks Out On House Of Reps Members During Meeting
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Lawmaker, Tunde Braimoh, Is Dead
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Retired Navy Admiral's Daughter, Driver Killed By Kidnappers In Kogi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency We Killed 40 Nigerian Soldiers, Snatched Five Military Vehicles, Weapons, Says ISIS
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Chief Judge Rejects Assembly's Request To Set Up Probe Panel Against Deputy Governor
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption We Used N1.5bn To Take Care Of Ourselves As COVID-19 Palliative, Says NDDC MD, Pondei
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Naval Officer, Female Colleague In Kogi State
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics I Didn’t Collect N4bn From Magu – Osinbajo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Tunde Braimoh To Be Buried Friday Afternoon In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Lawsuit Baseless, Frivolous, China Replies Nigerians Seeking $200bn Compensation
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Italy Bans Entry From 13 Countries Over Coronavirus Outbreak
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad