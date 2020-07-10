President Buhari Approves Magu’s Suspension, Names Umar As EFCC Acting Chairman

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 10, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday approved the suspension of Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

Umar Gwandu, spokesperson for Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), confirmed the news in a statement on Friday.

The statement added that EFCC’s Head of Operations, Mohammed Umar, had been named as the Acting Chairman of the organisation. 

The statement reads, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate suspension of Ibrahim Magu as Ag. Chairman EFCC in order to allow for unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other relevant laws.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has also approved that the EFCC Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar, should take charge and oversee the activities of the commission pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and further directives in that regards.”

Magu was arrested by a joint team of operatives of the Department of State Services and men of the Nigeria Police Force on Monday and then taken to the Presidential Villa where he has been grilled for several days by a panel led by a former Court of Appeal judge, Ayo Salami.

Magu was arrested after it was alleged that he had four houses and was moving money outside the country through third parties.

The DSS in a 2016 report revealed that he was living in a N40m mansion paid for by a corrupt individual.

Saharareporters, New York

