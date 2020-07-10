Respect Sowore, Bakare's Fundamental Rights, Group Tells Nigerian Government

National President of Niger Delta Youth Association Worldwide, Comrade Victor James, in a statement to the British Human Rights Commission, has called on the Nigerian Government to respect the fundamental rights and dignity of activists, Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare.

According to James, “Any attempt to rearrest Sowore and Bakare would worsen the existing abysmal human rights record in Nigeria and the existing loss of public trust in the judiciary and security service.”

James said the call was in line with the United Nations human rights convention. Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare in court, February 2020

He stated, “The Nigerian Government must obey the United Nations declaration on human rights and all the standard principles set in its third session on December 10, 1948 to strengthen the rule of law and mitigate any abuse of power by a nation state.

“The United Nations recognises the importance of the rights to peaceful assembly and of association to the full enjoyment of civil liberties and political rights, and economic, social and cultural rights. This mandate was created to gather and share information about global, regional and local trends and issues relating to peaceful assembly and association.

“The court should award the victims compensation for the violations of their fundamental rights not to allow further abuse and unconstitutional arrest of Sowore, Bakare.”

The statement follows the uncovering of a plot by the Nigerian Government to rearrest Sowore ahead of August 5, which is the first anniversary of the #RevolutionNow protest that saw citizens taking to the streets in a peaceful manner to demand a better country from the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

See Also Sahara Reporters Plot By Nigerian Government To Rearrest Sowore Uncovered Months After Release On Bail