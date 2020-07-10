South African Rapper, AKA, Tests Positive For COVID-19

He also explained that he decided to make his result public to raise awareness about the pandemic.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 10, 2020

South African rapper, AKA, has tested positive for Coronavirus. 

The rapper disclosed this in a statement on his official Twitter handle on Friday.

He also explained that he decided to make his result public to raise awareness about the pandemic.  AKAWORLDWIDE

His management team said, “In an attempt to create awareness around the virus and caution citizen to be more careful in their daily interactions with others, AKA has chosen to make his results public.

“AKA pleads for everyone to adhere to social distancing guidelines, to wear masks and to hold stringent hygiene measures by frequently sanitizing and washing our hands.”

He added that he would be documenting his recovery while in self-isolation.

