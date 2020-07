Lagos Lawmaker, Tunde Braimoh, who died on Friday morning, will be buried at 2:00pm today, according to close associates of the deceased.

The 59-year-old will be laid to rest at Vault Garden, Awoyaya, beside Mayfair Garden, Lekki, Lagos.

Braimoh, who was until his death the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Security and Strategy in the Lagos Assembly, is suspected to have died of COVID-19 complications.

