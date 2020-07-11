BREAKING: Nigerian Lady Accused Of Attempted Murder In Lebanon Rescued, Returned Home

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 11, 2020

Ariwolo Olamide Temitope, a Nigerian lady, who was barred from boarding an evacuation flight from Lebanon by her 'master', has returned to Nigeria.

She was rescued by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission headed by Abike Dabiri-Erewa together with the Lebanese authority. 

Confirming the development, NIDCOM tweeted, "BREAKING NEWS. Temitope Arowolo who was accused of alleged theft and attempted murder in Lebanon is back home." 

Recall that SaharaReporters had exclusively reported that Temitope was missing for three weeks after she was barred from returning to Nigeria.

SaharaReporters later learnt that Temitope was being detained in a prison in Lebanon on false charge of attempted murder.

Sources in Lebanon revealed to SaharaReporters that she was being framed up for attempted murder by her boss in Lebanon, who prevented her from returning home.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

