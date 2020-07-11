Nigerian Man Arrested With Drugs In India

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 11, 2020

The Indian Railway Protection Force has apprehended a Nigerian national for alleged possession of drugs near a railway station in Navi, Mumbai.

Sunny Ocha Iyke, 41, was nabbed when he alighted from New Delhi-Ernakulam Mangala Express after pulling the alarm chain between Nilaje and Taloja stations on Tuesday, a Central Railway release stated.

The accused was found in possession of 2.3 kg of amphetamine.  Indian police

Iyke was carrying a bag containing the drugs identified as Amphetamine, a banned substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act when he was arrested.

The Nigerian was apprehended by RPF Head Constable KN Shelar and Shivaji Pawar, Maharashtra Security Force staff working under RPF when he got down from New Delhi-Ernakulam Mangala Express. 

He was travelling on an AC-3 Tier ticket from New Delhi to Panvel.

"The accused and seized drugs were handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau duly adopting procedures under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act," the CR statement read.

SaharaReporters, New York

