One Dies, Six Rescued As Building Collapses In Lagos

A child was confirmed dead on Saturday while six others were rescued alive underneath the rubble of a three-storey building, which collapsed on Freeman Street, Lagos Island, Lagos State.

The incident occurred at about 4:05am as the building was said to have suffered total collapse, leaving its occupants trapped while they were fast asleep.

Neighbours of the victims were said to have alerted emergency responders about the incident but on arrival, the first victim to be recovered was a male child, who was pronounced dead.

Building collapse

Confirming the incident, Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the corpse had been taken to the mortuary, adding that on-the-spot treatment had been administered on rescued victim.

He said, “The agency responded to emergency calls on the collapsed building at Freeman Street in the Lagos Island area of Lagos State.

“Upon arrival at the incident scene at 4:00am, a three-storey building was discovered to have totally collapsed on people asleep inside. Six victims have been extricated from the rubble alive while a single male child was recovered dead."