COVID-19: Delta SSG, Ebie, Discharged From Isolation Centre After Recovery

Recall that Ebie and the Commissioner for Information in the state, Charles Aniagwu, on June 20 tested positive for the virus.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 12, 2020

Secretary to the Delta State Government, Chiedu Ebie, has been discharged from isolation centre in Asaba, the state capital, where he had been undergoing treatment for Coronavirus.

Recall that Ebie and the Commissioner for Information in the state, Charles Aniagwu, on June 20 tested positive for the virus.

While Aniagwu was discharged last week after testing native, Ebie  remained in the isolation centre for more examination. 

Confirming the discharge of the SSG in a statement, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Okowa, Olisa Ifeajika, said Ebie, who had been at the isolation centre for 21 days, was discharged on Sunday after testing negative for the virus.

He said, "The SSG’s discharge brought the number of discharged cases of the virus so far in the state to 583.  See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Delta Government House Permanent Secretary In Another N10.7 Million Scandal 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

"As at Sunday, Delta had recorded 1,359 confirmed cases of the pandemic, with 745 of them active, while 31 lives had been lost to the virus. 

"Ebie thanks Deltans and other Nigerians who prayed for him and had continued to pray for other patients of the virus."

