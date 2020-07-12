Delta Residents Knock Lawmaker, Leo Ogor, For Distributing Motorcycles As Constituency Project

Former minority leader and member representing Isoko Federal Constituency of Delta State in the National Assembly, Leo Ogor, has been lambasted by some residents of the state for distributing motorcycles as constituency project to youths in the area.

The lawmaker on Saturday lined up motorcycles for distribution to youths, mainly members of the Peoples Democratic Party at his Ozoro country home in Delta State.

But rather than receiving applause, the people condemned Ogor for the act, describing it as an outdated means of youth empowerment.

A resident of Ozoro community, Joel Okeghene, while reacting to the distribution of motorcycles by the lawmaker said, "This is 2020, Ogor is distributing motorcycles to our youths as empowerment, should this still be a constituency project. Is this the only way that the Isoko youth can be empowered. I have known Ogor for decades, who is really advising him and for how long shall we continue to applaud all these."

A PDP chieftain and former senatorial aspirant in the area expressed disappointment over Ogor's continued usage of motorcycles as constituency project to empower youths of Isoko.

He said, "For over two decades now in the National Assembly, Hon. Ogor is still distributing motorcycles to our youths as constituency project. He should be ashamed of himself.

"This constituency project is over N400m, the financial records are in public domain. After buying motorcycles and few other things, the rest of the money is pocketed."

Also condemning the yearly distribution of motorcycles by the federal lawmaker, other constituents who gave their names as Oghenekome Victor, Oke Agbamu, Aghogho Timothy, Raphael Ubidi among others, described Ogor as a "perpetual failure", who is good at amassing the people's common resources to his own advantage.