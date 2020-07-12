Delta Residents Knock Lawmaker, Leo Ogor, For Distributing Motorcycles As Constituency Project

The lawmaker on Saturday lined up motorcycles for distribution to youths, mainly members of the Peoples Democratic Party at his Ozoro country home in Delta State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 12, 2020

Former minority leader and member representing Isoko Federal Constituency of Delta State in the National Assembly, Leo Ogor, has been lambasted by some residents of the state for distributing motorcycles as constituency project to youths in the area.

The lawmaker on Saturday lined up motorcycles for distribution to youths, mainly members of the Peoples Democratic Party at his Ozoro country home in Delta State.

But rather than receiving applause, the people condemned Ogor for the act, describing it as an outdated means of youth empowerment. 

A resident of Ozoro community, Joel Okeghene, while reacting to the distribution of motorcycles by the lawmaker said, "This is 2020, Ogor is distributing motorcycles to our youths as empowerment, should this still be a constituency project. Is this the only way that the Isoko youth can be empowered. I have known Ogor for decades, who is really advising him and for how long shall we continue to applaud all these." 

A PDP chieftain and former senatorial aspirant in the area expressed disappointment over Ogor's continued usage of motorcycles as constituency project to empower youths of Isoko.

He said, "For over two decades now in the National Assembly, Hon. Ogor is still distributing motorcycles to our youths as constituency project. He should be ashamed of himself. 

"This constituency project is over N400m, the financial records are in public domain. After buying motorcycles and few other things, the rest of the money is pocketed."

Also condemning the yearly distribution of motorcycles by the federal lawmaker, other constituents who gave their names as Oghenekome Victor, Oke Agbamu, Aghogho Timothy, Raphael Ubidi among others, described Ogor as a "perpetual failure", who is good at amassing the people's common resources to his own advantage.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Confirms 'Naira Rain' At Son's Wedding After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Why Magu Was Suspended —President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Well-connected Nigerians Sabotaging My WTO Candidacy —Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Global Coalition Writes Buhari Over Magu, Says Anti-corruption Fight May Suffer Setback
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Your Demands Not Peculiar To Ondo State, Governor Akeredolu Tells Workers Over Planned Strike Action
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News PHOTONEWS: Kano Governor, Ganduje Hosts Top APC Members At State Government House For Second Leg Of Malami Son's Wedding
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Confirms 'Naira Rain' At Son's Wedding After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Why Magu Was Suspended —President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Immigration Service Prevents 58 Doctors From Boarding Aircraft To United Kingdom Over Lack Of Visa
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Military 356 Nigerian Soldiers Fighting Boko Haram Resign, Cite “Loss Of Interest”
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Police Shut Down IRT, STS State Offices In Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How AGF Malami Granted Approval To Firm Standing Trial In Court For Stealing Crude Oil, Diesel To Auction Goods Seized From It
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Well-connected Nigerians Sabotaging My WTO Candidacy —Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Magu, Maggots And Maga Dogs By Festus Adedayo
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigeria’s Terror King, Shekau, Connects East, West And Centre In A Puzzling Agenda
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Falana Threatens To Sue The Nation Newspaper Over Publication Linking Him To Funds Allegedly Looted By Suspended EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad